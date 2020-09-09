Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Innate Pharma (IPHA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Innate Pharma (IPHA) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.42, implying a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 42.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50.

Innate Pharma (IPHA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Innate Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.7% and a 34.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Innate Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.46.

