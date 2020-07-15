Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Neurocrine (NBIX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Lawson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 47.5% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Springworks Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.14.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released yesterday, Carter Gould from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.12, close to its 52-week high of $136.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 36.5% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acceleron Pharma, Gilead Sciences, and Merck & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $129.93 average price target, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $135.00 price target.

