Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.61, close to its 52-week high of $108.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $110.31 average price target, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $273.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $192.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.8% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $255.60, implying a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

