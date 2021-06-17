Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.75, a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals with a $21.00 average price target.

