Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 43.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $102.55 average price target, implying an 87.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.27, close to its 52-week high of $87.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.33, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report issued on September 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

