Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.43, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 42.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $45.69 average price target, implying a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.68.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 47.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acceleron Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.44, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

