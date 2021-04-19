Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) and Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) and Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) with bullish sentiments.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 45.7% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sensei Biotherapeutics, Repare Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

Black Diamond Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.60, representing a 100.6% upside. In a report issued on April 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Relay Therapeutics, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.60, close to its 52-week low of $30.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 41.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Relay Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.00.

