Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and CareDx (CDNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and CareDx (CDNA) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics with a $75.67 average price target.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 38.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $180.40, a 134.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 37.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

