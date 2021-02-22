Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Insmed (INSM) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Insmed (INSM) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics on February 19 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 55.3% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.67.

Insmed (INSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Insmed today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.90, close to its 52-week high of $45.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 59.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insmed is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.29, a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings and a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 89.6% and a 65.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings with a $27.00 average price target, which is a 56.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

