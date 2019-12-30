Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH).

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Bioxcel Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals to Hold today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.27, close to its 52-week low of $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $1.70, which is a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 26, Piper Jaffray also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $1.70 price target.

