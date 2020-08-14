Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and InMode (INMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and InMode (INMD) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.00.

InMode (INMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on InMode yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

InMode has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67, representing a 37.0% upside. In a report issued on August 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

