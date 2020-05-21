Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.30, close to its 52-week high of $51.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics with a $76.67 average price target, implying a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 48.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $33.25 average price target, which is a 191.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

