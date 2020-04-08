Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioNano Genomics (BNGO) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioNano Genomics (BNGO) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) with bullish sentiments.

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter initiated coverage with a Buy rating on BioNano Genomics today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 36.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNano Genomics with a $3.00 average price target, implying a 966.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad reiterated a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 42.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $64.00 average price target.

