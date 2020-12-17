Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $112.63 average price target.

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ironwood Pharma, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ironwood Pharma is a Hold with an average price target of $11.75.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67, which is an 84.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

