Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Exelixis (EXEL) and Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Exelixis (EXEL) and Silence Therapeutics (SLN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report issued on January 11, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 50.8% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.33, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis on January 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.50, representing a 28.4% upside. In a report issued on January 11, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

In a report released today, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Silence Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

Silence Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

