Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) and Verastem (VSTM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) and Verastem (VSTM).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.40, close to its 52-week high of $95.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $111.38 average price target, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson maintained a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Align Tech.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.60, representing a 24.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Verastem (VSTM)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young maintained a Buy rating on Verastem today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 53.5% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Verastem has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.