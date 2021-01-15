Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and TELA Bio (TELA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and TELA Bio (TELA) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Travere Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $108.33 average price target, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

In a report released today, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bicycle Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.75, which is a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

TELA Bio (TELA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on TELA Bio yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and REPRO-MED Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TELA Bio with a $20.00 average price target, representing a 42.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

