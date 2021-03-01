Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report issued on December 21, Michael Ulz from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.43, close to its 52-week low of $68.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.88, a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics on December 22 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.67, close to its 52-week low of $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $8.64, implying a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

