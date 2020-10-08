Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Roche Holding AG (RHHVF).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 47.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $111.13 average price target.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Weston maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $343.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is ranked #1184 out of 6994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $419.35, a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF350.00 price target.

