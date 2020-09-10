Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Gilead Sciences (GILD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.35.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.06.

