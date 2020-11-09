Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Cellectis SA (CLLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Cellectis SA (CLLS) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.33, close to its 52-week low of $68.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.29, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report issued on November 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Cellectis SA (CLLS)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Cellectis SA, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectis SA with a $28.40 average price target, which is a 65.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

