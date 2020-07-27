Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.52, close to its 52-week high of $131.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.77, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.07, implying a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

