Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Biogen (BIIB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Biogen (BIIB) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.14, which is a 49.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $342.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $282.24.

Goodman has an average return of 6.6% when recommending Biogen.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is ranked #1603 out of 6895 analysts.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $318.62, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

