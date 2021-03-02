Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Amarin (AMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Amarin (AMRN) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical on December 23 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Travere Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.22, a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Amarin (AMRN)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating on Amarin on February 1 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00, representing a 59.0% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

