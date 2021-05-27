Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biolinerx (BLRX), Fluidigm (FLDM) and Ocugen (OCGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biolinerx (BLRX), Fluidigm (FLDM) and Ocugen (OCGN) with bullish sentiments.

Biolinerx (BLRX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Biolinerx, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 55.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biolinerx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Fluidigm (FLDM)

In a report released yesterday, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Fluidigm, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fluidigm with a $9.50 average price target, which is a 68.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Ocugen (OCGN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Ocugen, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocugen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

