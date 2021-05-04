Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biolinerx (BLRX) and Verona Pharma (VRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biolinerx (BLRX) and Verona Pharma (VRNA) with bullish sentiments.

Biolinerx (BLRX)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Biolinerx, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Biolinerx with a $14.50 average price target, implying a 196.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Verona Pharma (VRNA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Verona Pharma today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 43.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verona Pharma with a $21.50 average price target, which is a 209.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

