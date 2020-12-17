Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biolinerx (BLRX) and Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biolinerx (BLRX) and Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN).

Biolinerx (BLRX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Biolinerx, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 50.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biolinerx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.67, a 338.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Hold rating on Miragen Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Miragen Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00.

