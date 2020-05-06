Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioLife Solutions (BLFS), Regeneron (REGN) and Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BioLife Solutions (BLFS), Regeneron (REGN) and Nevro Crop (NVRO).

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

In a report issued on May 1, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

BioLife Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.71, a 72.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Regeneron (REGN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $555.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $563.52, close to its 52-week high of $581.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 59.7% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $539.68, a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $575.00 price target.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.14, a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.