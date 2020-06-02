Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioLife Solutions (BLFS) and Cytosorbents (CTSO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioLife Solutions (BLFS) and Cytosorbents (CTSO) with bullish sentiments.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioLife Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.17.

Cytosorbents (CTSO)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cytosorbents, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.32, close to its 52-week high of $11.24.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 41.1% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytosorbents is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67.

