Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biolase (BIOL), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biolase (BIOL), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) with bullish sentiments.

Biolase (BIOL)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Biolase today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Biolase has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.49, close to its 52-week low of $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 38.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, representing a 145.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Pulse Biosciences, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 47.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pulse Biosciences with a $43.00 average price target, which is a 165.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

