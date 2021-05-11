Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN), Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN), Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) with bullish sentiments.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.00, implying a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Bicycle Therapeutics, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.85, close to its 52-week high of $33.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Bicycle Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Organogenesis Holdings with a $23.75 average price target.

