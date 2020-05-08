Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Unity Biotechnology (UBX) with bullish sentiments.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co with a $61.56 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Unity Biotechnology today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Unity Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.