Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Cryolife (CRY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Cryolife (CRY).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 48.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co with a $84.13 average price target.

Cryolife (CRY)

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Cryolife, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.4% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cryolife with a $26.13 average price target.

