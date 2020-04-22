Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA) with bullish sentiments.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 43.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co with a $61.56 average price target, which is a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Cara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.67, a 106.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

