Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB), Pfizer (PFE) and Regeneron (REGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB), Pfizer (PFE) and Regeneron (REGN).

Biogen (BIIB)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Biogen on January 24 and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $305.33, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Pfizer (PFE)

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.3% and a 27.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Hold with an average price target of $41.26.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report issued on January 24, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $413.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $345.28.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $398.00, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on January 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

