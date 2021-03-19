Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Beyondspring (BYSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Beyondspring (BYSI).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on March 16, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on Biogen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $267.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 44.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $307.42.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report issued on March 16, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Silence Therapeutics, and Larimar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $123.30 average price target, which is a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Beyondspring (BYSI)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 58.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyondspring is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

