Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Xenon (XENE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Xenon (XENE).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on January 29, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Sell rating on Biogen, with a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $278.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 52.6% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $307.42 average price target, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics on January 29 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.84, close to its 52-week low of $9.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.1% and a 37.5% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Oric Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $30.40 average price target, which is a 184.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Xenon (XENE)

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai maintained a Buy rating on Xenon on March 1 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 40.0% success rate. Tsai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, VistaGen Therapeutics, and Marinus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, implying a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.