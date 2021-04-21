Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Biogen yesterday and set a price target of $359.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $273.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $307.79, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences yesterday and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.63, close to its 52-week high of $92.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.3% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.17, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.86, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 44.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.93, which is a 63.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

