Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB) and Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $338.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.3% and a 32.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $345.52.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 42.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.44, a 164.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

