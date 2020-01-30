Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Stryker (SYK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB) and Stryker (SYK) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $282.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 50.2% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $304.80, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $338.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated a Buy rating on Stryker on January 28 and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 80.1% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Stryker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $232.33, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

