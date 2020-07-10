Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB) and Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Biogen yesterday and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $278.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $312.16 average price target, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 56.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

