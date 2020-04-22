Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Medtronic (MDT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB) and Medtronic (MDT).

Biogen (BIIB)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $316.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $329.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.5% and a 46.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $346.13, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $306.00 price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Medtronic today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.3% and a 49.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.31, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

