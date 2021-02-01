Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Biogen on January 29 and set a price target of $359.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $282.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 52.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $296.30, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $443.00 price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Buy rating to Irhythm Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $168.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.7% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Irhythm Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $246.60, a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $283.00 price target.

