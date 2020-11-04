Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 38.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $311.38, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report issued on October 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Ionis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 44.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $69.60 average price target.

