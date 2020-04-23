Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OtherCPHRF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB) and Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF).

Biogen (BIIB)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Biogen yesterday and set a price target of $293.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $294.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.12, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $306.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals on April 21 and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 33.7% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Kalytera Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cipher Pharmaceuticals with a $1.37 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.