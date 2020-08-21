Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN).

Biogen (BIIB)

Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained a Hold rating on Biogen on August 19 and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $277.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acceleron Pharma, Gilead Sciences, and Eli Lilly & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $318.24 average price target, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical on August 19 and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.95, implying a 50.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

