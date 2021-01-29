Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB) and Aerie Pharma (AERI).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $244.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $295.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 48.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $296.30 average price target, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 53.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $26.75 average price target, a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

