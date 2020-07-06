Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $269.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 55.5% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $306.39, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $280.00 price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.02, close to its 52-week high of $53.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $59.33 average price target, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

