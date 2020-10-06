Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $281.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $284.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 48.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $318.86 average price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 45.3% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.57.

