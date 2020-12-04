Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB), Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB), Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV).

Biogen (BIIB)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Hold rating on Biogen on December 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $247.25, close to its 52-week low of $223.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $293.74, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $249.00 price target.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals on December 2. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Revance Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75, implying an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Hold rating on Minerva Neurosciences on December 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.53, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 69.4% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Prevail Therapeutics, and Silence Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Minerva Neurosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

